Oxfordshire's charging network for electric vehicles finished
- Published
A network of 250 electric vehicle (EV) charging points has been completed in Oxfordshire.
The hubs in 20 car parks which allow people to park and charge their vehicle can also be booked overnight to aid residents without off-street parking.
The £5.4m scheme to install the chargers county-wide started in May - they have been installed by Bicester-based firm EZ-Charge.
It was funded through government grants.
An online map shows the locations of all the council-owned car parks with chargers.
The scheme has been supported by the University of Oxford, Oxfordshire county and district councils.
In July, a £41m energy hub with 42 EV charging points opened at the Redbridge Park and Ride in Oxford.
The Pivot Power site can recharge a car in as little as 20 minutes.
