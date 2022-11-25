Footage shows Oxford's LTN bollards being set alight
Footage showing bollards used in a controversial scheme being removed, set alight and driven over has been released.
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced in the Divinity Road, St Clement's and St Mary's areas of Oxford in May as part of a six-month trial.
Two Oxford-based residents' groups, which support the scheme, said the footage was recorded in the summer.
Some residents say LTNs have caused traffic and damaged businesses.
The footage, from the Coalition for Healthy Streets and Active Travel and Oxfordshire Liveable Streets, shows the bollards in Howard Street being repeatedly targeted.
Josie Proctor, who lives on Howard Street, said: "We have submitted the unredacted footage with number plates and faces visible to the police so they can tackle this criminality and get some money back to the public purse, as well as deter others and make the roads safer."
All of the footage was taken over three weeks in June and July.
A consultation over the trial will end on 30 November. Oxfordshire County Council is due to decide whether to make the scheme permanent in February.
In the video a DPD delivery driver is seen to take their van over one of the bollards.
"It is unacceptable behaviour and I can confirm that the local depot is investigating that particular incident," a DPD spokesperson said.
"We will also remind all drivers in the area to respect the low traffic neighbourhood initiative and route accordingly."
The council said last week that it will spend £100,000 replacing plastic bollards with new ones made out of steel after "unprecedented levels of vandalism".
It has spent £72,000 replacing wrecked bollards, it told the BBC.
As of last week, there had been 59 vandalism incidents in which damaged bollards were replaced. Of those, 44 were reported to the police.
A council spokesperson said: "Damage to highways infrastructure presents a significant safety risk to all road users.
"Oxfordshire County Council is working closely with Thames Valley Police and with highways engineers to monitor and respond to the unprecedented level of incidents targeting low traffic neighbourhood filters."
The authority made another LTN permanent in July.
The scheme covering Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park was first introduced as part of a trial in March 2021.
