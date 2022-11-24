Civil liberties group says data not silver bullet to reduce crime
Data and technology are not "silver bullets" for reducing crime, a civil liberties group has said.
Liberty made the comments after Oxford students were invited to discuss a proposal for forces to use data to reduce violence.
"We all want to feel safe in our communities," a spokesperson said. "But monitoring and policing people based on technology isn't how we do that."
Organisers said data is needed to help focus on those who are most at risk.
Sixth formers visited Oxford Big Data Institute to hear about a potential programme by Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in which forces could use collected data to identify those who might be at risk.
Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaigns manager at Liberty told the BBC the use of data does not help communities feel safe.
She said the data approach "leads to people who are already marginalised being subject to harassment and surveillance by the police and may worsen injustice and unaccountable decision-making".
An example used by Ms Andrews was the Metropolitan Police's Gangs Violence Matrix, a tool used to monitor those suspected of being involved in gang violence.
'Flawed data'
Liberty challenged the matrix at the High Court and the Met agreed to overhaul the technology.
Ms Andrews said the police admitted "Black people were disproportionately likely to be on the list, and that the way the list operated was unlawful".
She added that the case is an example of "the danger of relying on flawed data" and "we should instead be looking to community-led solutions to social issues which have social justice and participation at their heart".
Met assistant commissioner Matt Twist has said the matrix, introduced in 2012, needs to be redesigned.
He said the force "must make the best use of intelligence and data" but it is "crucial that we hold, use and share that information in a responsible way that meets our legal requirements and maintains the confidence of communities".
No intrusive technology
Tim Wiseman from Thames Valley VRU said the organisation "whole-heartedly" agrees with the sentiment around community-led solutions, which was why young people were invited to the data institute.
He explained the VRU programme is not "using intrusive technologies" but looking at how information public authorities have to gather can be used.
"Too often we hear how tragic incidents occur where public bodies should have shared information earlier, this is one of the underlying issues we are considering," he added.
