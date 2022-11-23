Jericho death: Family says death will leave 'huge hole forever'
- Published
The family of a man who died after he was attacked in the street said his loss will leave a "huge hole in all of our hearts forever".
Alex Innes, a 25-year-old electrician from Kidlington, died in Walton Street in Jericho, Oxford, on 13 November.
An inquest on Tuesday heard he died after a single stab wound to the chest. It was adjourned until a criminal investigation is concluded.
Four men from Oxford have been charged with Mr Innes's murder.
His family said he "will always be remembered by so many for his smile, charming manner and dry wit".
They said he was a "caring and affectionate person who always maintained his famous confident and fiercely loyal character" and a "problem solver" who "went out of his way to help others in any way possible".
In the statement released by Thames Valley Police, they said he "loved to spend time with his many friends" and his "beloved" French bulldog.
"Alex, there will be a huge hole in all of our hearts forever, but we will always continue to share memories of you," they added.
Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road; McGregory Muinami, 18, of Cranham Street; Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close, and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, have been charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article.
They will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 3 February.
Two women, aged 17 and 18, and a man, 19, previously arrested for assisting an offender are on bail.
A further four men, two aged 18, one aged 21 and one aged 22, arrested on suspicion of murder, were also released on bail on 16 November.
Police previously said officers did not believe the attack was a random assault.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.