Oxford: Cycle racks removed to make way for Christmas market
- Published
Cycle racks are set to be taken away from a city centre street to make way for its Christmas market.
The rows of bike racks along the western stretch of Broad Street in Oxford will be removed on Friday to allow market stalls to be put in.
Any remaining bikes left on the racks after 07:00 GMT will have their locks cut and be taken into storage for up to 60 days.
Oxford City Council said any unclaimed bikes would be recycled.
The racks will be returned to the street once the market, which runs between 1-18 December, has been cleared.
