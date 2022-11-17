Oxford Jericho stabbing: Three men charged with murder
Three men have been charged with murder after a man died in the street from a single stab wound.
Alex Innes, 25, was attacked in Walton Street in the Jericho area of Oxford early on Sunday.
Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, have also all been charged with possession of a bladed article.
They will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Innes, who was from the city, died from a single stab wound at the scene.
'Not random'
An 18-year-old man from Oxford arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday remains in police custody.
On Sunday, two women aged 17 and 18, and a man, 19, were bailed.
On Wednesday, a further four men, two aged 18, one aged 22, and one aged 21, were also released on bail after being arrested.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward and those with mobile phone footage of what happened to upload it on to its online portal.
Det Insp Nicola Underhill previously said police did not believe the attack was a random assault.
