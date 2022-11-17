Oxford and Abingdon schools face choice of heating or teaching
The rising cost of living has left one group of schools facing a choice between teaching and heating, its chief executive has said.
Vale Academy Trust, which runs eight schools in Oxford and Abingdon, is coping with rising inflation, staff pay rises and heating costs.
CEO Richard Evans said its heating bills had quadrupled, potentially sending its schools into deficits.
He said the result was "hard choices" had to be made to balance the books.
"Looking at our primary schools, each one is facing an increase of £40,000 alone in those costs [heating and staffing]," he said.
"And for the secondary schools it's in the region of £300,000 each, depending on staff numbers."
He said budgets, which were set back in April, did not account for today's 11.1% level of inflation.
"There is little scope to make savings, the biggest cost, 85% of our budget, is spent on staffing.
"We have a rising number of children with special needs and they have to be supported, so we have to employ more staff so those costs are going up."
'Coats in classrooms'
The academy had fitted LED lighting throughout its buildings to make savings, the chief executive said.
"I don't want to be sensationalist but it's about reducing the time the heating is on, restricting the heating is an option we have to explore.
"We haven't as a trust decided yet what we have to do. But we might have to ask children to wear their coats in classrooms too, like we did in Covid times."
The government is expected to announce plans to raise £20bn in tax alongside extensive spending cuts, as part of its Autumn Statement on Thursday.
"I don't hold out much hope of getting more money. I'm not expecting good news," Mr Evans added.
