Acorn Bioenergy: Company planning biogas plant for Witney
- Published
A plant that would use agricultural waste to create enough biogas to heat about 7,000 homes could be built in Oxfordshire.
Acorn Bioenergy has written to Witney residents informing them of its plan to build a facility on land east of the town, adjacent to the A40.
It said it wants to "unlock the full potential of biomethane production".
It has yet to submit a planning application but will hold a public event for residents on 29 November.
The development would be built on agricultural land north of South Leigh Road and south of the A40, about 0.7 miles (1.2km) from Witney.
Acorn Bioenergy said it is an ideal location because it would be close to farms that can "provide high quality agricultural waste" and would have "minimal visual impact on neighbours".
The company said its event at South Leigh Village Hall will "give residents and the wider community an opportunity to view the proposals".
