Oxford murder probe: Nine arrests after city centre death
- Published
Police have made nine arrests and started a murder investigation after a man was found dead in a city centre.
The man, who was in his 20s, was found seriously injured in Walton Street, Oxford, at about 00:50 GMT and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thames Valley Police has cordoned off the area near the junctions of Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street while officers investigate.
Witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact the force.
