Oxford North: New plans drawn up for £700m innovation district
- Published
A company which has put together new plans and enhancements for its £700m "innovation district" wants people's views on them.
Oxford North is being built by Oxford North Ventures, owned by Thomas White Oxford (TWO), the development company of St John's College, and two other companies.
TWO says Oxford North will form the city's "new life sciences district".
Initial works are already under way on land near the A34, A40 and the A44.
Planning permission for Oxford North's masterplan and a first stage of work, including two workspace buildings and a central public park, was granted by Oxford City Council in March 2021.
Initial infrastructure construction works are set to be finished in January 2023, and building the first of 317 homes already permitted on the site is set to start early next year.
Oxford North Ventures, which was formed by the college, Cadillac Fairview and Stanhope in March, have designed the project's second phase.
That will include three incubators and laboratory buildings.
David Camp, Stanhope's chief executive, said: "Oxford North is an exceptionally exciting project, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this new place for Oxford with our partners and in collaboration with the local community."
A public consultation started earlier this week and closes on 8 December.
