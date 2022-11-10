Banbury United: Violent disorder breaks out at football match
Fights that broke out amongst a "large" number of supporters at and outside a football match are being investigated by police.
The violent disorder involved groups of supporters of Banbury United and Chester FC in Banbury on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said officers and stewards broke up fights in the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium and in Tramway, near the town's train station.
Banbury United apologised to supporters who were "impacted or affected".
No arrests have been made. The National League North match ended 2-2.
Other disorder at two other Banbury United games earlier this season is also being investigated.
Trouble erupted before, during and after the Puritans' league match against Hereford FC on 27 August between both sets of supporters.
An alleged racially aggravated assault and public order offence is also being investigated at the FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Bracknell Town and Banbury in Sandhurst on 15 October.
PC Jon Evans said: "Unfortunately, a small group who have been attending Banbury United matches this season seem intent on causing problems and behaving in an inconsiderate and antisocial way.
"We are working with Banbury United and partner agencies to deal with these issues but we are also appealing to the majority of genuine Puritans supporters to help with this.
"If you are at a game and see or hear something which shouldn't be happening at a football match, then make the club aware."
Banbury United's board of directors said in a statement: "[The club] takes its responsibilities for spectator safety and enjoyment very seriously. We consult with all relevant parties and assess the risk before every game to try to put in place the right match day procedures.
"It's clear from what happened [on Tuesday], which saw the game unsegregated, the information we had was inaccurate," they said.
"This is a very small minority who are tarnishing the name of the club we recognise that the vast majority of supporters come to support the team in a positive way as we strive to compete in the National League."
