Wallingford: Man in court denies murder after woman stabbed
- Published
A man has denied murdering a woman who was stabbed at a property.
Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, 40, was found at a home in Blue Mountains, Wallingford, at about 02:00 BST on 30 August.
Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 29, of Blue Mountains, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday charged with Mrs Hurmuz-Irimia's murder.
He was remanded in custody and his trial is scheduled to take place at the same court on 20 February 2023.
A post-mortem examination found Katie Hurmuz-Irimia died from stab wounds to the neck and chest.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.