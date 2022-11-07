Henley Mermaids swim River Thames to protest water pollution
- Published
A group of five women have completed a 110-mile swim to raise awareness of pollution in Britain's rivers.
The Henley Mermaids started their challenge at Cricklade in April, working their way along the River Thames during the summer.
The group finished in Henley on Saturday, where people joined their protest against poor water quality, including comedian Russell Brand.
The women were also raising money for charity Surfers Against Sewage.
It was one of many challenges the mermaids have set themselves in 2022, with the goal of swimming a total of 500 miles.
In January this year, a report found two billion litres of raw sewage were dumped in the River Thames over two days.
Figures like these were part of the reason the women said they wanted to raise awareness of river pollution - something supported by Russell Brand.
He joined a group of protesters cheering on the swimmers for the last leg of their challenge in Henley-on-Thames and spoke about the "disgusting and appalling disregard" for the river.
Brand said: "It's impossible to imagine a Britain without the River Thames and the idea that it can be turned solely into a resource and a dumping ground for human faeces seems obviously detrimental, even deranged."
Henley Mermaid, Jo Robb, said people were always asking why they chose to swim through raw sewage.
She said: "It's totally unacceptable in 2022 in Britain that we should have raw sewage being pumped into our waterways because of a failure to invest in infrastructure.
"We want to see the water companies properly held to account."
She said it had been a "real privilege" to complete the challenge - despite being chased by swans and finding two bicycles, an office chair and shopping trolley in the water.
Fellow mermaid Laura Reineke said it had been a "fascinating journey" and they were grateful to the people who helped them "give our river a voice".
A spokesperson for Thames Water said they regarded discharges of untreated sewage into rivers as "unacceptable".
They added plans had recently been approved to spend £2bn on "improving outcomes for customers, leakage and river health".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.