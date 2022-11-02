Company fined £50,000 after worker electrocuted
A company has been fined £50,000 after an employee received an 11,000-volt shock, putting him in a six-day coma.
The employee was working at a farm in Deddington, near Banbury, and pouring concrete when the arm of a concrete pump touched an overhead powerline.
He lost consciousness, was given CPR by colleagues and taken to hospital, where he stayed for 10 days.
Connop and Son Limited, of Leominster, admitted breaching a safety regulation and must also pay costs of £5,425.
Two other workers who were working at Worton Grounds Farm on 30 September 2019 also admitted individual safety breaches at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Shaun Walker, 52, of Deddington, was given a 12-month community order to complete 60 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £2,000 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.
Alexander Maddan, 57, also of Deddington, was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay £525 costs and a £181 victim surcharge.
