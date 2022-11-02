Cost of living: Oxfordshire pub opens 'warm space' to help locals
A pub is opening its doors to provide a warm space over the winter for people struggling with rising living costs.
Organisers say locals will be able to "sit around a crackling fire" and enjoy some complimentary food and drink at The White Hart in Lower Wolvercote.
It means they can stay warm at the Oxfordshire pub without the "risk of soaring energy bills", they said.
In September, Oxfordshire County Council said its libraries would be "welcoming and warm" during the crisis.
The pub's warm space will be available on Fridays and Wednesdays between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT, starting this week.
'Protect our neighbours'
Wolvercote councillor Jo Sandelson has set aside £400 of her annual fund to help pay for the scheme, along with proceeds from cake sales and other fundraising activities.
Sally Croft, the resident who spearheaded the idea, said it was important to find a local space for everyone to reach without having to travel.
She added: "A lot of local people have stopped me and said what a good idea it is. They are saying they would like to help in any way they can, the response has been fantastic."
Ms Sandelson said: "We need to protect our neighbours in the coming months. It's a brilliant initiative and we are very grateful to the White Hart."
Staff member Adam Knight said the pub was delighted to be involved.
"When we were approached we thought it was such a good idea," he said.
"Pubs have always been at the heart of the community and we have been a community pub since 2013."
