Ex-Swalcliffe Park School pupils taking legal action over abuse claims
- Published
Former pupils of a special boarding school who say they were abused by classmates and staff are taking legal action against it.
The men attended Swalcliffe Park School, near Banbury, Oxfordshire, between 1975 and 2008.
One of the alleged perpetrators is the school's former principal George Pettingale, who died in 2006.
A school spokesman said it was "hugely concerned that any child... may have been harmed in any way".
Andrew Grove and Company Solicitors said it had issued a civil lawsuit against the school, which cares for boys between the ages of 11 and 19.
It claims the men suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of some other students and staff.
'Significant compensation'
One of the men, who attended the school from 1975 until 1980, said he has been "haunted" by what happened.
"I've suffered with depression and anxiety and when I have felt at my lowest I have engaged in self harm and contemplated suicide.
"For many years I have had to carry this burden but now that my complaints are finally being listened to, I feel that there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
Some claim that the abuse was carried out by Mr Pettingale, who started working at the school from 1952 and worked there for about 30 years. He was awarded an OBE in 1980.
Solicitor Katherine Yates said her clients are seeking "significant compensation" from the school.
A school spokesperson said: "We have been aware of historic allegations dating back more than a decade and that pre-date the Senior Leadership Team's management of the school. We continue to support anyone who has been affected.
"We consider safeguarding as paramount and embedded in our culture and philosophy, and we have rigorous policies in place designed to create a safe and secure school environment."
Ofsted rated the school as outstanding in two areas and good in another when it undertook an inspection in March.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.