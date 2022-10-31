Person in hospital after fridge leaks gas in Oxford home

The firefighters used specialist detection equipment at the house in Abingdon Road

One person has been taken to hospital after a faulty fridge caused a gas leak.

Firefighters were called to a house in Abingdon Road, Oxford, at about 01:00 GMT after a "chemical-type" smell made residents feel unwell and caused a burning sensation to their eyes.

They used specialist detection equipment and found the fridge had been leaking ammonia.

Three other people were treated at the scene.

