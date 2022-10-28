Agincare Oxford care agency rated inadequate
A short-staffed care agency that sent out office workers to deal with clients has been rated inadequate.
Agincare Oxford, based in Witney, was visited by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in August.
The regulator said it was told the agency had asked a client if they could cancel their calls and be cared for by family because of staffing issues.
The agency said it took "immediate action" to improve but apologised that the branch "fell short" at the time.
The CQC found Agincare Oxford failed to implement effective systems to identify, investigate and appropriately respond to allegations of abuse.
It said that while it had a "detailed safeguarding policy" to operate across Oxfordshire, it also made references to Leeds City Council's safeguarding guidance.
Care records were not always complete and some staff were unaware of up-to-date Covid-19 testing guidance.
'New leadership'
While some clients said their carers were "great" and "spot on", inspectors said the manager "lacked oversight" and an "adequate understanding of their role".
An Agincare spokesperson said: "We took the CQC's inspection report extremely seriously and immediately took action to address the points it raises, and are confident the branch is safe and well-led.
"We are also providing intensive support for a new leadership team in the branch, which includes a new and highly experienced manager, and are working closely with the local authority and making good progress with improvement already taking place.
"The inspection happened at a challenging time with staffing levels, which reflects the national picture across the care sector, nonetheless we absolutely accept and apologise that the branch fell short of expected high standards at that time."
