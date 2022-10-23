Survey suggests support for Oxford traffic filters
People in Oxford support measures to install traffic filters in the city, an independent survey suggests.
According to YouGov figures 60% of the 249 people surveyed in the city support plans to create six filters, while 30% oppose them.
Traffic filters are used to stop drivers without permits from using busy routes at peak times.
More than 3,400 people have signed a petition against deploying them on Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way.
The filters involve automatic number plate recognition cameras, with £70 penalties issued to those without a permit.
Robin Tucker, chair of the Coalition for Healthy Streets and Active Travel, said: "Currently our buses are slower than a horse and cart, and our city doesn't feel safe enough to get around.
"We need to see measures including traffic filters, a clean air zone and ways to encourage people away from commuting by car so we can all move freely and get where we want to go."
Passes for residents
Oxfordshire County Council has proposed traffic filters on Hythe Bridge Street, Thames Street, St Cross Road, St Clements, Hollow Way, and Marston Ferry Road.
Residents would get a 100-day pass per year, with buses, coaches, vans, lorries, emergency vehicles, blue badge holders, and care workers also exempt.
Respondents were also asked about plans to expand the Zero Emissions Zone, and 69% were in favour, with 23% against.
The survey was carried out as part of a Citybus opinion survey on behalf of Oxfordshire Liveable Streets.
A consultation ended on 13 October, with the council expected to make a decision in November. If approved the filters could be introduced in the Summer.
Schemes to limit traffic on Oxford's roads, such as Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, have previously prompted protests.
