Banbury murder probe: Assisted-living home victim, 88, named

A forensic tent was set up outside the property after the body was discovered

A man found dead in an assisted-living complex has been identified by police as 88-year-old Barrie Davenport.

His body was found at the property in School Lane, Banbury shortly before 19:30 BST on Monday.

Thames Valley Police set up a forensic tent outside the building following the death and launched a murder investigation.

A woman aged 53 from Northamptonshire, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.

The force said following after a post-mortem examination a cause of death was "unascertained".

A spokesman said Mr Davenport's next of kin were being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

