Kidlington: Dangerous driving arrest over pedestrian death
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was killed when she was struck by a lorry in Oxfordshire.
The woman, in her 70s, was hit by a Scania HGV near the junction of Oxford Road and Churchill Road in Kidlington on Thursday at about 09:30 BST.
Thames Valley Police said a man aged 49, from Taunton, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
The force has appealed for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
It added the woman's next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.
