Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Kidlington
- Published
A woman died when she was struck by a lorry in Oxfordshire.
It happened in Kidlington at about 09:30 BST on Thursday, near the junction of Oxford Road and Churchill Road.
Thames Valley Police said the woman in her 70s died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact the force.
