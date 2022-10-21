Thames Valley PC faces inquiry over man's arrest while off duty

A police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after he allegedly used force to arrest a man while he was off duty and had been drinking alcohol.
PC Ricky Eagles, who works for Thames Valley Police, is alleged to have breached professional standards during the incident on 13 October.
The force said the traffic officer, based in Taplow, could be sacked if a charge of gross misconduct is proven.
A three-day hearing will start in Oxfordshire on 14 November.
The case will be heard at the force's headquarters in Kidlington.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "It is alleged that PC Eagles, whilst off duty, placed himself on duty after consuming alcohol and used force whilst arresting a man.
"It is alleged that PC Eagles breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to use of force, discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and fitness for duty."
