Harrington: New town planners to consult residents
Developers who want to build a new town despite opponents labelling it "disastrous" have asked for residents to help with their plans.
Harrington, which could include 6,500 homes - about the same number as Thame - and would "have everything in place for...a healthy, low carbon lifestyle".
It would be built on land near junction 7 of the M40 in Oxfordshire.
In 2020, Henley's MP and councillors also said the plan was "inherently flawed" and it was not wanted.
Project leaders will hold an event in Milton Common next month for residents to look at the proposals.
Summix, which is promoting the plan, said a "nationally respected team of experts in creating sustainable communities" had been employed to help with the project.
Greg Mitchell, its executive planning director, said: "We're especially aware that new generations growing up in Oxfordshire are struggling to find decent affordable housing.
"As we look forward to delivering for future generations, our ambition is that Harrington will reflect not just the needs of today, but how we will live in the decades to come."
'Not an allocated site'
The site is not in the Oxford Green Belt nor the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
In 2020, Conservative MP John Howell, along with South Oxfordshire district councillor Caroline Newton and then Oxfordshire county councillor Stephen Harrod, wrote to then prime minister Boris Johnson and communities secretary Robert Jenrick to express their opposition to the project.
A spokesperson for South Oxfordshire District Council: "Harrington is not an allocated site in our current adopted Local Plan.
"We're currently in the process of developing a new Joint Local Plan to guide what kinds of new housing, infrastructure, jobs, green spaces and transport are needed and where they should go, and set environmental standards for development," they added.
"Potential sites for development submitted as part of that process will be evaluated against the emerging plan's priorities and our local housing need."
