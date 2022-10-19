Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
- Published
A CCTV image of a man has been released as part of a rape investigation in Oxford city centre.
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year.
The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped.
The force is appealing for the man in the image to come forward to help with the investigation.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Peter Warne said: "We believe the man pictured may have information about what happened."
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.