Banbury murder investigation after man dies in assisted living complex
The death of an 88-year-old man in an assisted living complex is being treated as murder.
The man was found at a property in School Lane, Banbury, on at about 19:25 BST on Monday.
Thames Valley Police officers have since arrested a 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire on suspicion of murder.
The force confirmed it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
The woman remains in police custody and a scene watch is in place outside the living complex while forensic examinations take place, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed.
They added: "Our inquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community."
The victim's next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.
