Oxford new homes: Views sought on recreation ground plan
People are being asked for their views on plans to build affordable homes on a recreation ground.
Oxford City Council's housing company, OX Place, wants to build 31 new homes on Bertie Place off Abingdon Road.
The proposals are for nine, two-bedroom homes sold for shared ownership the remaining 22 will be council homes - 10 houses and 12 flats.
If planning permission is given the council said work could start on the development in late 2023.
The authority said that because the homes would be electrically heated "they will become zero carbon when the electricity grid decarbonises".
The plans also include a new play and games area on the site to replace the existing play park and a nature trail.
Councillor Alex Hollingsworth, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said: "Oxford desperately needs more affordable homes.
"A lack of remaining large development sites means we need to deliver these on small pockets of land like Bertie Place.
"OX Place's new designs directly address issues raised by local residents and I would urge people to have their say on our housing company's latest proposals."
Residents can see the designs on 1 November from 15:45 - 20:00 GMT at South Oxford Community Centre in Lake Street.
