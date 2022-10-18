Oxford United: New stadium in Kidlington slammed by residents
Plans for a new Oxford United stadium face "massive opposition", local campaigners have said.
The League One club wants to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
Friends of Stratfield Brake (FOSB) said the development was "unlikely to proceed" due to the land being leased to parish councils.
The club said there was "widespread and significant support" for the plan.
The League One outfit has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground. Its lease is set to expire in 2026.
Council papers show the Stratfield Brake plan includes a hotel and shops, along with conference, training and community facilities.
The county council's cabinet voted to proceed with discussions over the club's proposal to lease land in March.
It sits within the Oxford greenbelt and the council said any future building on the 18-hectare (45-acre) site would "need to maintain a green barrier" between Oxford and Kidlington.
The recently-formed FOSB insisted the project was not a "done deal" as the land is leased to local parish councils for the next 75 years with no break clause.
The group's John Hill said the club's plans would cause "permanent disruption" to nearby woodland.
"There is massive opposition from local and Oxfordshire residents," he said.
"Their proposal would destroy a vital part of the community and short change Oxfordshire residents who will see a valuable asset being effectively given away.
"Oxford United should abandon this stadium proposal and find a solution that doesn't cause huge local disruption and destroy valuable green space."
A public consultation earlier this year showed 80% of respondents backed the plans.
However FOSB described the consultation as "farcical", claiming it was aimed at football supporters rather than local residents.
The club has said the development was "vital" to safeguarding its future.
In a statement it said it had "always been aware" of the long term leases and that they did not need to be relinquished.
It said it would be "very respectful" towards the various stakeholders involved, and was "looking forward to having more detailed discussions in the near future".
