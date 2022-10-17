Thame Town Music Festival will not take place again
A market town's music festival which showcased hundreds of acts will not be staged again, organisers have announced.
Thame Town Music Festival was first run in 2017 and saw more than 200 acts on various stages in the town centre.
A fifth festival for 2023 had been advertised but will not take place.
"We are very proud of the contribution we have made to the cultural life of Thame and of our support for live music," organisers said in a statement.
"We want to thank all our sponsors, artists, volunteers, contractors and the council for all the support and enthusiasm. Thank you all and we hope you enjoyed the music," they added.
The festival had hosted its first BBC Music Introducing stage at the festival in July.
