Paterson Joseph to become Oxford Brookes University chancellor
- Published
Actor Paterson Joseph has been announced as the new chancellor of Oxford Brookes University.
The Royal Shakespeare Company alumni and Peep Show star will act as the ceremonial figurehead and ambassador for the institution.
Mr Joseph said he was "so excited" to take on the role, describing it as a "new adventure".
Previous chancellors have included Jon Snow, Shami Chakrabarti, and Dame Katherine Grainger.
Prof Alistair Fitt, vice-chancellor of the university said: "Oxford Brookes is proud to have had a number of prestigious figures as chancellor.
"They have truly inspired our students, staff, graduates and partners through their skills and expertise."
⭐️Delighted! Excited!Humbled! (Teeny bit bemused? Who me?) Utterly committed to the wonderful pastoral care at @oxfordbrookes⭐️ https://t.co/I84jB4etKb— Paterson Joseph (@ignatius_sancho) October 11, 2022
He added: "Throughout the selection process, our staff, students and the nominations committee were hugely impressed by Paterson's passion for education as a force for good, both at Oxford Brookes, and across society more broadly.
"Paterson continues to enjoy a very successful career and has a compelling story to tell about his journey - both professionally and personally.
"He speaks naturally to the values and guiding principles of Oxford Brookes and will be a powerful ambassador and advocate for the university."
Mr Joseph's work also includes Noughts And Crosses, Grantchester, Green Wing, Vigil, and Doctor Who.
Next year he appears in the big screen prequel Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet and helmed by Paddington director Paul King.
Mr Joseph said: "My academic struggles were no barrier to my ambitions to be the best that I could be. To be someone who could contribute positively to society at large and to encourage those nearest me to do the same.
"I hope to help convey this positive message through my interactions with faculties and students at Oxford Brookes."
Mr Joseph will be installed as chancellor at a ceremony to be held at the university next year.
