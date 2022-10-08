Oxford water supply restored after Heyford Hill pipe burst
- Published
Water supplies have been restored following a major water main burst in Oxford
The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout split early on Tuesday, flooding part of the A4142 Eastern Bypass.
Thames Water said supplies had returned and apologised to customers who were cut off or lost water pressure. Bottled water stations providing essential supplies have remained open.
It is hoped repairs to the road will be completed by Monday.
Thames Water said the pipe was fixed at 01:00 BST on Thursday, but due to "technical difficulties refilling the reservoirs" only half of those without water were initially brought back on.
Engineers had to refill nine miles (15km) of pipes affected by the burst.
People are also being warned when their water returns it may be cloudy.
A number of schools were forced to close following the leak and farmers also complained about losing water supplies for cattle.
Drivers are still being urged to avoid Oxford city centre as the ongoing closure of the A4142 Eastern Bypass has led to congestion.
The road is shut eastbound from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill roundabout.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.