Changing Lives charity base in Didcot to be demolished
The future of a charity that provides specialist disabled equipment is in doubt after it was given notice by its landlord.
Changing Lives has to leave its Didcot base in Oxfordshire by the end of the month when the building will be demolished.
Owner and founder Val Prior said the charity was struggling to find alternative premises.
The charity, which started in 2012, has a smaller branch in Wantage.
Ms Prior said the Didcot building had an asbestos problem when they first moved in "but that was dealt with".
"We've also had a problem with the roof, someone had offered to fix it but the landlord say it has to be knocked down," Ms Prior said.
"It'll break my heart the day that happens. I'll probably cry."
Changing Lives sells new and second-hand household goods to fund specialist equipment to the local disabled community.
'Fairy godmother'
Naomi and her three-year-old disabled son, Felix, have benefitted directly from the charity after it funded a made-to-measure trike at a cost of £2,000.
She was approached by Ms Prior on Facebook.
"It was a fairy godmother situation which came out of nowhere," she said.
"Felix gets bored and frustrated in a wheelchair all the time, the trike means he's getting exercise and has a feeling of autonomy.
"His brother can ride his bike alongside Felix, rather than him sitting passively in his wheelchair - he can be more active.
"Changing Lives made that happen, I can't thank them enough for what they've done for Felix."
She said it would be a "huge loss" to the local community if the "modest and humble" charity had to fold.
Ms Prior said: "I've tried so hard to find somewhere else, I did lose heart a couple of weeks ago.
"I saw somewhere where they wanted £50,000 a year for a tiny little shop. You just can't do it."
The charity employs seven staff and a couple of volunteers.
