Oxford: Traffic and supply disruption after Heyford Hill burst water main
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area around a burst water main as homes and businesses remain without water.
The pipe burst at the Heyford Hill roundabout in Oxford early on Tuesday, leaving the road underwater.
The A4142 is shut between the Rose Hill and Heyford Hill roundabouts, creating delays in the city and on the A34. The A423 is also closed eastbound.
Thames Water is setting up two water stations for those in the area with no water supply.
The bottled water stations have opened at Tesco in Ambassador Avenue, and Asda in London Road, Wheatley, Thames Water said.
Oxford City Council has urged drivers to avoid travelling into the city and also advised the water supply disruption "is expected to continue into Thursday".
The council has urged people to check-in on any vulnerable neighbours, particularly if they may need water collected for them. Schools and nurseries have also been forced to close as they are without water.
Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "We shouldn't be seeing these disruptions happening so often and the company will need to explain to us why it has happened and what they are going to try to do to make sure it doesn't happen again.
"Does that come down to the structure of the company or their ability to invest or is it something to do with extreme weather? I don't know, I'm not an engineer, but they need to tell us."
In August a pipe leak flooded the footpath by Littlemore roundabout, off Oxford Road.
'Not good enough'
Kieran Ingram, director of Thames Water's water networks, apologised to those in the 300 properties who still have no supply and all of those facing disruptions.
"It's not good enough, we need to do better in making sure these things don't happen in the first place," he said.
"This is Victorian pipework in a lot of respects and we put a lot of pressure to put water through it."
He added that changing ground conditions "because of the dry weather can cause infrastructure failures. We are aware of it and we [were] there to fix is as soon as possible".
The number of people affected is expected to slightly increase over the day as work continues but most should have supply back by Thursday morning, he said.
Mr Ingram said the faults in the Littlemore area over recent weeks did "absolutely not" mean there was a "hotspot" of faults in the area and that they were "absolutely a coincidence".
Thames Water said its engineers had been working on the burst pipe overnight and were "working to boost local water supplies".
The water firm said: "We know how inconvenient and worrying it is not to have water and are doing all we can to get things back to normal."
The firm added the issue was affecting the level of the reservoir supplying the area and urged people to only use "essential water today, while we complete repairs".
The firm said tankers had been used to take the water away from the dual carriageway while others pumped water into the network.
