Oxford delays at Heyford Hill roundabout due to burst water main
Drivers have been warned of major delays after a burst water main flooded a roundabout.
Thames Valley Police and Thames Water were called to Heyford Hill roundabout, outside Littlemore in Oxford, where the road was underwater.
The road, footways and cycle routes have been closed and the water company said there was low water pressure and no water in parts of the city.
The water company said its specialist engineers were investigating.
"We're pro-actively contacting everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can make sure we give them the help and support they need," the Thames Water spokesperson said.
The water company was called by 150 customer calls throughout the morning.
Herford hill roundabout floured completely probs a water main @TVP_Oxford pic.twitter.com/X3l9TnNWow— Riley_Seamons (@SeamonsRiley) October 4, 2022
Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, told the BBC the water company "need to do better".
"Thames Water have got some serious questions to answer about their maintenance and investment in their kit because this is causing havoc," he said.
"Our highways people will be out there trying to keep the city going but, of course, it's massive disruption and it's not something that people should have to put up with on a working day, a school day or any day," Mr Gant added.
Oxfordshire County Council warned of major delays on all approaches to the roundabout, particularly the A423 from Kennington and the A4142 from Cowley.
Buses have been diverted and the road may have to be closed, the council said.
Rose Hill Primary School has also been closed due to it having no water.
