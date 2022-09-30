Dr Ling Felce: Research suite opens in memory of Oxford scientist
Published
A research suite in memory of an Oxford University scientist who was killed by a lorry drug-driver in a cycle crash has opened.
Pharmacology researcher and mother-of-two Dr Ling Felce, 35, died at the Plain roundabout in Oxford on 1 March.
The Ling Felce Bioinformatics suite was unveiled at the CAMS-Oxford Institute on Thursday.
At the opening, Dr Felce's widower James said: "It means an awful lot - it shows her work can continue."
Described by Oxford University as a scientist of "extraordinary talent", she had been researching immune responses to Covid months before her death.
A new award in her name has also been set up at the CAMS-Oxford Institute - it offers financial financial support to help train new researchers.
Speaking at the opening, Mr Felce said: "Science meant so much to her and she wanted her work to lead to something.
"It's great that it's here but it's obviously tinged with a lot of sadness that she's not here - she would have loved to have seen this.
"She would have been so excited to know her name was on the door of something that meant a lot to her."
Dr Felce was born in Malaysia in 1986, and moved to London in 1991 with her parents and sister.
She studied biochemistry in Oxford from 2005 and completed a DPhil at Oxford University's clinical pharmacology department.
Robert Whiting an unqualified, uninsured lorry driver who killed Dr Felce while more than eight times over the drug-drive limit was jailed for eight years on 8 September.
The 40-year-old was driving a 32-tonne lorry, owned by Oxford-based company J&A Driveways - the firm is under investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive.
