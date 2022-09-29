Sperm whale teeth seized and Grove man arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested after a large collection of sperm whale teeth was seized.
Thames Valley Police said the 49-year-old from Grove, Oxfordshire, was arrested "on suspicion of offering for sale a specimen of an endangered species, namely whale teeth".
The force's rural crime taskforce said the ivory teeth were worth about £18,350.
The man has since been released under investigation.
#TVPRural Crime Taskforce have attended an address in Grove to arrest a male on suspicion of importing and selling whale teeth.— TVP Rural Crime Taskforce 🚜 🚔 (@TVP_RuralCrime) September 29, 2022
With support from @ukwildlifecrime approximately £18,350 of sperm whale teeth have been seized.
PsMaris#NotOnOurPatch pic.twitter.com/FErbZwOSqn
The police operation was supported by the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit.
Sperm whales are protected by UK wildlife legislation.
However, they still face a significant conservation threat as they continue to be commercially targeted for their ivory.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.