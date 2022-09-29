A34 near Oxford closed following diesel spill after crash

Motorists are being warned of lengthy delays after a major route near Oxford was closed due to a crash.

The collision between a HGV and a car happened on Wednesday on the A34 northbound between Kennington (A423) and Botley (A420).

National Highways said a "significant" diesel spill meant the road needed resurfacing.

The road is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon with diversions in place.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time, re-route or even delay their journey. Delays of up to an hour have been reported.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more details.

