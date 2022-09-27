Oxfordshire teen denies hacking companies for ransom
A teenage boy has denied using his phone to hack information from two companies to hold them to ransom.
The 17-year-old, from Oxfordshire, who was arrested last week following an investigation by the National Crime Agency, appeared in a London youth court.
Police have not disclosed which businesses were allegedly targeted.
The boy, who cannot be named, will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 24 October.
The teen is accused of using a device without permission to gain information and codes from the companies in order to hold them to ransom, prosecutor Valerie Benjamin said.
He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday afternoon over one breach of bail charge and two charges of misuse of a computer.
The teenager, who pleaded not guilty to the charges on Saturday, has been remanded in youth detention.
