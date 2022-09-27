Layla Moran wants 'inappropriate' Foxcombe Hall Chinese uni plan scrapped
- Published
An MP and residents say they want the government to refuse a Chinese university's application to expand its campus on the green belt.
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said the "main beneficiary" of Peking University HSBC Business School's (PHBS) plan will be "the Chinese state, not the local area".
PHBS bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, in Oxford's green belt, in 2017.
Its plan was approved by Vale of White Horse District Council on 7 September.
Permission was granted to change the site's use from a non-residential education site to a residential one and for extensive building changes.
The decision has been referred to the levelling up secretary, Simon Clarke.
Liberal Democrat Ms Moran, who said the plan is "grossly inappropriate", told the Commons that she is "desperate" for a meeting with Mr Clarke to "explain why this is the wrong choice both locally and nationally".
In her submission to the council the MP added: "This planning application would constitute a significant development in the green belt, which the Vale's Local Plan seeks to protect."
The Friends of Boars Hill group has also said Mr Clarke should pause the application.
It claims Vale councillors were "misled and misinformed" by planning officers about the potential use of alternative accommodation near the campus.
Paul Slater, planning agent for PHBS, said the school wants to provide a "world class environment" for 135 students who will be based on the site.
He said the increased building footprint on the site would be 343 sq m, equivalent to 0.00005% of Oxford's green belt.
Times Higher Education ranks Peking University the 16th best in the world.
A total of 303 people formally opposed the revamp.
Changes would include building 60 student bedrooms, a dining hall, a campus cafe and shop, gym and an extension to a lecture theatre. A laboratory building would also be demolished.
The Grade II listed building was previously used by the Open University.
In 2015, it announced it was closing seven regional centres, including its Oxfordshire base.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed the application is currently under consideration and said it would be inappropriate to comment any further.