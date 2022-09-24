Sultan of Brunei pins RAF wings on son at Brize Norton
- Published
The Sultan of Brunei has presented his son with his parachute wings at RAF Brize Norton after he successfully completed his training.
The ruler carried out the ceremony at the Oxfordshire base on Friday after Prince Abdul Mateen passed the Basic Parachute Course (BPC).
The RAF said the training was a "long and arduous road" requiring physical, mental and emotional resilience.
It said it was "honoured" to host the Sultan as reviewing officer.
The Royal Air Force said Prince Abdul Mateen had spent the past fortnight with 64 other trainees completing the initial training to begin his parachuting career.
Wing Commander Richard Lewis said: "We were honoured to host HM The Sultan of Brunei as Reviewing Officer for the presentation of British Parachutist Wings to draw a successful conclusion to this engagement."
Both the Sultan of Brunei and his son attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
