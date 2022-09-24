Bloxham blaze destroys industrial units
Industrial units have been destroyed by a fire which engulfed them overnight.
More than 20 firefighters were called to the site, outside Yew Tree Farm, Bloxham, north Oxfordshire, just after 05:30 BST after people living nearby reported smoke and explosions.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) said it received reports of smoke and explosions as dawn broke.
OFRS said it would be investigating the cause of the blaze and any CCTV would be examined.
Duty officer Tom Brandon said all of the small industrial units were "pretty much destroyed".
Crews would remain at the scene "well into the afternoon", OFRS said.
