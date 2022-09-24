Oxford Station: Upgrade work halts trains for two weekends
Work to upgrade Oxford railway station will see no trains running in or out for two weekends.
The work on the track will allow more trains to run, as well as faster travel between Oxford and Bicester.
Previous planned weekend closures at the station were put off so people could travel by train to London to pay their respects to the Queen.
Buses are being put on for passengers during the works on 24 - 25 September and 1 - 2 October.
👀A reminder that if you are travelling in Oxford area over weekend, buses will replace trains between Didcot, Banbury & Hanborough.— Network Rail Western (@networkrailwest) September 23, 2022
🚆@chilternrailway will be operating a normal service from Oxford Parkway.
ℹ️ Please remember to check before you travel https://t.co/zLtPxfvDy1 https://t.co/PG1aZlbRsh
Network Rail said passengers heading to or from London during the weekend closures should use the Chiltern Railways service between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway.
The work is the first phase of a £161m scheme to upgrade the station to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers.
A new entrance will be built, along with a new platform, and Botley Road bridge will also be replaced.
