Oxford Station: Upgrade work halts trains for two weekends

👀A reminder that if you are travelling in Oxford area over weekend, buses will replace trains between Didcot, Banbury & Hanborough.



🚆@chilternrailway will be operating a normal service from Oxford Parkway.



ℹ️ Please remember to check before you travel https://t.co/zLtPxfvDy1 https://t.co/PG1aZlbRsh