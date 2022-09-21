Cost of living: Oxfordshire council leader calls for more government help
The government must do more to tackle the cost of living with bills set to increase over the winter, a council leader has said.
Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet agreed a £2m plan for an emergency welfare scheme for residents struggling in the current financial climate.
But Liz Leffman said the government must "step up" to help people over the coming winter.
The government is due to outline new measures in a mini Budget on Friday.
The council said it will use the welfare scheme for residents "experiencing financial crisis" over coming months.
"I think the government has to step up and do more, but we have to do our bit locally. We have to support our residents and that is what we want to do with this fund", Ms Leffman said.
"We have an absolute commitment as a local authority to tackling inequality in the county and this is just a part of that. This is just a package to take us through this winter but there is much more to do."
The money will boost current council schemes which already give food support to children in early years settings and allow further targeting of grants, including for people who are not benefiting from national energy support schemes.
A further £500,000 has been allocated for it for 2023/24 and 2024/25 and another £300,000 for 2025/26.
Citizens Advice will also receive £210,000 as part of other measures.
Mick Morris, from the Witney and West Oxfordshire Food Bank, said he was supportive of the council taking action but more must be done nationally.
This year the foodbank has had 3,000kg of food donated but has given 5,000kg away. It has paid for the extra food from its cash reserves.
"It's encouraging the council has managed to find these additional funds and they need to be targeted to families and individuals who need it the most", he said.
