Oxford City Council will move out from HQ to town hall
- Published
A council is set to move out out of its headquarters by the end of the year so it can be rented out to another organisation.
Oxford City Council will rent St Aldates Chambers to the unnamed tenant and move its staff over the road to Oxford Town Hall, which it also owns.
The authority said work to get the town hall ready to be used by staff could cost up to about £1.3m.
The Grade II* listed building is currently used for meetings and events.
The authority said it needed less space because of new flexible working arrangements, following the coronavirus pandemic.
Council reports state the town hall will need "significant repairs and maintenance", which could cost up to £14m over the next 30 years.
It originally planned to rent out to floors of St Aldates Chambers but changed its plans when the tenant offered to rent the whole building.
The authority moved its face-to-face customer services from there to Oxfordshire County Library in Oxford in January.
