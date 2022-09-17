Queen Elizabeth II: Coins that are a pocketful of history
By Galya Dimitrova
BBC Oxford
- Published
For seven decades in the UK and around the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II's portrait has been a familiar sight to anyone reaching into their pockets for change.
BBC News takes a closer look at some of the coins made during the Queen's 70-year reign, with the help of The Oxford Numismatic Society.
The society - a group of enthusiastic coin collectors - was set up more than 60 years ago and boasts an impressive collection.
Their secretary David Pickup told the BBC he expects new coins to be issued after the Coronation of King Charles III, "next year, possibly Spring time".
King Charles has appeared on coins before to commemorate specific birthdays.
"There will probably be a competition for a new portrait," Mr Pickup says. "It will be interesting whether Charles will be shown wearing a crown or be bareheaded, and what Royal titles will appear on the coins."
He also explains why the Queen always faces to the right.
"Each new monarch since the 17th Century has looked in the opposite direction to their predecessor," he says.
"The new portrait is likely to look to the left.
"The exception was Edward VIII, who was never crowned. Very few coins were made for him and his portrait looked left like George V and George VI. There is a story that he preferred his left profile.
"The tradition was started by Charles II, who wanted to turn his back on Puritan coins."
The society says it is proud Oxford itself once played a part in minting the nation's currency.
"The king's predecessor Charles I established his headquarters in Oxford during the English Civil War," Mr Pickup explains.
"His mint was here with him from 1643 to 1646. A mint was set up in Oxford in New Inn Hall, at the present site of St. Peter's College."
"Collecting coins is a fascinating way to learn about local and international history, design and, everyday life," he adds.
"It is almost like time travel, because handling an old coin puts you in touch with life centuries ago."
