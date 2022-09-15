Marnie Clayton's harasser Abid Khan jailed for longer after weapons found
- Published
A man in prison for a campaign of harassment against a woman will spend more time inside after he was found with weapons and mobile phones.
Abid Khan, 22, was jailed for 40 months in June after he admitted harassing Marnie Clayton, who went missing in January and was found the next day.
Prior to this, prison officers found Khan with a can of tuna in a sock at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire.
Another was found in his cell with two phones, Oxford Crown Court heard.
Police said Khan, originally from Reading, had perpetrated a "lengthy campaign of harassment" against Ms Clayton, who they appealed to find after she disappeared on 16 January after attending the Atik nightclub in Windsor. She was found in Basingstoke a day later.
Khan was in prison for an unrelated matter when he was found to have the cans of tuna in socks, one on 16 March and another the next day.
The small mobile phones were stashed in his cell on 17 May.
Peter du Feu, defending, said he was forced to keep the phones by prisoners, who made his stay at HMP Bullingdon "terribly ugly".
Khan, who admitted two counts of unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon, and two counts of possessing a mobile phone in prison, has since moved to HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire.
Judge Ian Pringle KC jailed Khan for a total of 18 months. That sentence will run consecutively to the one he received in June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.