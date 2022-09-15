British Heart Foundation's Blenheim Palace races postponed
- Published
A charity running event due to be attended by thousands of people has been postponed until next year.
The British Heart Foundation was due to host its half marathon and 10k (6.2 miles) at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on 9 October.
But they will now not take place because of "unforeseen circumstances posed by event stakeholders", the charity said.
It said refunds are available for people unable to attend in 2023.
The date for next year's event has not been confirmed.
The charity and Blenheim Palace have been contacted to comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.