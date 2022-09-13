Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials event to go ahead
- Published
A major horse trials event will go ahead as planned, organisers have confirmed.
The Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials begin on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday, the day before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement, organisers said it sent "heartfelt condolences to King Charles III and all members of the Royal Family at this deeply saddening time".
The late Queen was known for her passion for horses.
The four-day event in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, the home of the Duke of Marlborough, includes dressage, cross country and show jumping.
Organised by The Jockey Club for the first time in 2021, it is seen as one of the key events of the eventing calendar.
A keen rider throughout her life, the Queen was well known for her love of horses and attended a special equestrian show at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Flags at Blenheim Palace have been flown at half mast as a mark of respect, while the building will be closed to visitors on Monday, the day of the state funeral.
Horse racing around the country resumed on Sunday, having been called off as a mark of respect after the Queen's death.
Meetings scheduled for Monday have been cancelled.
