Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-royal footman recalls memories of service
- Published
A former royal footman has been recalling his memories of the Queen who he was "in awe of" during his eight years' service to the Royal Family.
Ian Scott-Hunter, who lives in Oxfordshire, travelled the world on state visits as part of Her Majesty's entourage during the 1970s.
He sailed on the Royal Yacht Britannia and said he even walked some of the monarch's corgis.
There was a "mystique" about Queen Elizabeth II, he said.
The 78-year-old was offered the footman's job in 1973 after applying for a role as a valet to another member of the Royal Family. A three-year training course followed.
"You're taught how to lay the table - by measuring and all that sort of thing, looking after the Queen's guests is very important and then there is the carriages," he said.
"You get training on how to get on and off."
He continued: "You were in awe of her. If I saw the Queen in the corridor my stomach would do a somersault in case she asked me something I didn't know. But she would pass and say good morning. I had a huge respect for her.
"There was always mystique about her, different to other members of the Royal Family. Perhaps it was because she was the sovereign. But she was unique in being who she was.
"I think she's carried out her role brilliantly."
After leaving Her Majesty's service Mr Scott-Hunter maintained his connections with the Royal Family and would help Princess Alexandra with social events.
The former footman still has the tea set he was given by the monarch as a gift one Christmas.
"You always got a present from Her Majesty", he said, adding: "She didn't like to hand over a voucher."
Speaking previously on the BBC Antiques Roadshow, Mr Scott-Hunter said the Queen had a remarkable sense of humour and recalled an incident when her party was being driven to visit friends one evening.
They were stopped by a young constable and the chauffer said the Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret were in the back.
"And this young man said, 'If you think I'm going to believe that story, I'm (cowboy star) Roy Rogers sat on Trigger'," Mr Scott-Hunter said.
"So the Queen's window wound down and of course he nearly had a heart attack and the Queen bent out and said, 'I think while you're ahead of yourself, young man, you should ride off on Trigger.'
"So of course he did. But it didn't stop there. The Queen was so impressed with what he'd done - she knew he was doing his duty, she wrote to the Chief Constable and this young man was promoted."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.