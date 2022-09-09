Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid across Oxfordshire following monarch's death
People in Oxfordshire will feel they have lost a "cornerstone" of their lives with Queen Elizabeth II's death, her representative in the county has said.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday afternoon, aged 96.
Flags are lowered to half-mast and books of condolence have been opened.
The Queen visited Oxfordshire many times during her reign.
Marjorie Glasgow, the county's Lord-Lieutenant, will represent the county at the Queen's funeral.
"I think, like many people across Oxfordshire, we've lost a cornerstone of our lives, the mother of the country. She inspired us and encouraged us to do the best that we could and so I think we will," Mrs Glasgow said.
"Overnight I was getting messages from people all over the world about how much she meant to so many people, not to mention people from across the county. There will be a huge outpouring of grief and sadness for a life so well lived."
Reverend Clare Haynes, college chaplain at Christ Church, Oxford, said the cathedral would play a key role in the coming days in marking and celebrating the Queen's life.
"Faith was very much of part of the Queen's life and it was a very personal faith that she had and spoke about in the Queen's speech most recently," she said.
"We have, as a cathedral church for Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, a responsibility in enabling and holding the grief of the nation in some ways."
A book of condolence there will be open daily from 08:00 BST until 16:45. Special services will also be held daily at the cathedral.
Kieron Mallon was the leader of Banbury Town Council when the Queen and Prince Philip visited in 2008.
"It wasn't five minutes," he said.
"The pair of them were up and down, talking to people, taking the posies, taking the flowers. From out of nowhere, magically the big Bentley suddenly swooped in, they waved, they got in and waved to the crowds again.
"They enjoyed the visit, they enjoyed the whole lot."
"We're very proud of Banbury. The fact that she came here, we're extremely proud of."
Outside Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford
Lucy Fisher, BBC Radio Oxford
It's a rather grey start in Oxford and I am sure this reflects the mood many people will be feeling across the county.
As I pass through Oxford, all the flags are flying at half-mast here on university buildings, colleges and council buildings, Carfax Tower and the Royal Standard flies at half-mast here where I'm standing outside Christ Church at Tom Gate.
Many people in Oxford are carrying on with their lives as normal - rushing to work, waiting for buses, they're cycling. But as people have been telling me they're also in shock as her death marks the end of an era.
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said she knows her constituents will want her to celebrate the Queen's life.
"There are times being an MP, you feel the weight of your role very heavily on your shoulders," she said.
"I have to say that the next 10 days will be that for me. I am very aware that, however anyone feels about the monarchy, many people absolutely adored her."
